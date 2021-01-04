Riley-Manuel

 Special to the American Press

A 3-year-old child found walking alone in the roadway Sunday in Jeff Davis Parish led to the arrest of his parents on child endangerment charges, sheriff’s officials said.

Brock Kevin Manuel, 27, and Rochelle Renee Riley, 41, of Ragley were arrested on charges of criminal abandonment and booked in to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Deputies responded to Topsy Bel Road where a woman driving down Topsy Bel Road found the child walking alone down the middle of the roadway, Ivey said.

It was determined the mother had left the residence to go to the store and the father was not watching the children, he said.

The child, along with other children in the residence, were turned over to their grandmother.

