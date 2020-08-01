A local man and woman were both indicted Thursday by a Calcasieu Parish grand jury on two counts each of first-degree murder.
Neil Patrick Broussard, 51, and Tori Broussard, 41, husband and wife, were each arrested recently and are both in the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Neil Broussard has no bond while Tori Broussard's bond is $1 million.
In a separate indictment on Thursday, Neil Broussard was charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A convicted sex offender, Neil Broussard was out on bond for alleged continuous sexual abuse of a child in Texas at the time that two people were shot and killed in Westlake.
Kyla Hidalgo, 17, and Kaleb Charlton, 18, were pronounced dead after being shot on July 15. Catherine R. Hidalgo, 40, survived, and told deputies Broussard stole her car and kidnapped her 14-year-old daughter.
Hidalgo is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries, according to authorities.
Tori Broussard was most recently a chief investigator for the Calcasieu Parish Public Defenders Office.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Tori Broussard is suspected of willingly participating in hiding Neil Broussard and preventing his arrest on an alleged rape charge here.
A former youth basketball coach, Neil Broussard was convicted of molestation of a juvenile in 2005 and two counts of molestation of a juvenile in 2011.
Prior to his recent arrest, there was an active warrant here in the amount of $2 million for his arrest for first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.
Additionally, he was awaiting trial in Harris County (Texas) on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child that stemmed from a report made in 2018.
Investigators in that case said the victim told them she was sexually assaulted by Neil Broussard over a two-year period beginning when she was 12. The alleged incidents took place at multiple locations from 2009 to 2011, including at her La Porte home, she said. Broussard was a coach for the TKO Basketball summer league at the time and the victim was on his team, authorities said.
The victim told investigators Broussard initially touched her in a motel room where the team was staying during a tournament. She told them the alleged sexual abuse occurred two to three times a week for two years until she was 14.
Neil Broussard was arrested on those charges in April 2019 in Calcasieu Parish and brought back to Houston, where he was released on $100,000 bond a week later.
He was scheduled to be back in court in September on the Texas case.