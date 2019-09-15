One sought, four charged with arson of New Llano home

A Vernon Parish man is being sought for his role in what officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are calling a conspiracy to collect insurance money by intentionally setting fire to a residence in New Llano last month.
Jason Runge, 41, is being sought by fire marshal authorities for one count each of arson with intent to defraud, criminal conspiracy, and manufacture and possession of a delayed incendiary device.
The charges stem from an investigation into a New Llano house fire that occurred on Aug. 20 in the 100 block of Franklin Street. According to State Fire Marshal public affairs director Ashley Rodrigue, the New Llano fire department contacted the fire marshal’s office to assist in determining the origin of the fire.
Rodrigue said several areas of origin were located along with a number of objects left with the intention of catching fire over time. The home also was in disarray, she said.
Rodrigue said State Fire Marshal deputies learned the home was owned by several siblings, but that Daniel Kay, 55, was the current resident. Deputies discovered that an illegal electrical meter had been installed on the house, and obtained evidence that placed Mark Kidder, 36, and Alisha Rivers, 40, at the scene around the time of the fire.
Once in custody, Kidder reportedly admitted to investigators he had been involved in a plot with Runge, Kay, Rivers and Lacie Prater, 34, to burn the home and make it look like a robbery in order to collect insurance money. Kidder, a convicted felon, was also found in possession of a weapon at the time of his arrest.
Once taken into custody, Rivers admitted to taking items from the home.
Kay is facing charges of arson with intent to defraud, theft, and criminal conspiracy. Kidder was charged with simple arson, manufacture and possession of a delayed incendiary device, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Rivers was charged with simple arson and manufacture and possession of a delayed incendiary device. Prater was charged with simple arson, criminal conspiracy, and manufacture and possession of a delayed incendiary device.
An arrest warrant has since been issued for Runge’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s arson tip line at 800-256-5452 or to make a tip online at www.lasfm.org.