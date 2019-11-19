Officials: Shooter acted in retaliation

DERIDDER — The shooter in a drive-by shooting that occurred in DeRidder on Sunday was acting in retaliation over a fight he had been involved in previously with his victims, according to authorities.
DeRidder police identified the shooter on Monday as 44-year-old Marquee Johnson of DeRidder.
Deputy Police Phief Christopher Rudy said Johnson had been involved in a fight the previous week with two victims and on Sunday just after 11:30 a.m. shot the two victims as they sat in a vehicle in the area near Martin Luther King Drive in DeRidder.
Johnson was found shortly after suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at Beauregard Health System Hospital.
One victim was transported to Rapides Medical Center and the other was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital.
Both are reported to be in stable condition as of Monday.