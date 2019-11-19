Drive-by shooting

DERIDDER — The shooter in a drive-by shooting that occurred in DeRidder on Sunday was acting in retaliation over a fight he had been involved in previously with his victims, according to authorities.

DeRidder police identified the shooter on Monday as 44-year-old Marquee Johnson of DeRidder.

Deputy Police Phief Christopher Rudy said Johnson had been involved in a fight the previous week with two victims and on Sunday just after 11:30 a.m. shot the two victims as they sat in a vehicle in the area near Martin Luther King Drive in DeRidder.

Johnson was found shortly after suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at Beauregard Health System Hospital.

One victim was transported to Rapides Medical Center and the other was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital.

Both are reported to be in stable condition as of Monday.

More from this section

Ex-LC officer gets 18 months

  • Updated
Ex-LC officer gets 18 months

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana police officer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for repeatedly punching a man who had his hands up in surrender.

Officials: Shooter acted in retaliation

  • Updated
Officials: Shooter acted in retaliation

DERIDDER — The shooter in a drive-by shooting that occurred in DeRidder on Sunday was acting in retaliation over a fight he had been involved in previously with his victims, according to authorities.

AP Exclusive: Therapist broke rules with Iowa sex predator

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A psychologist in charge of treating Iowa’s most dangerous sex offenders violated policies by developing an improperly close relationship with a violent predator who became obsessed with her, The Associated Press has learned.