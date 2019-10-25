The man shot by Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies earlier this week was armed with a knife and at one point had a hostage, according to authorities.
On Thursday, BPSO authorities released further details on the officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday in Merryville and resulted in the injury of 31-year-old Joseph Spears.
According to a statement released by Chief of Detectives Jared Morton, deputies were called to a residence on John Snyder Road at about 5:18 a.m. Tuesday morning. The caller, Morton said, reported that Spears had crashed his truck into a tree and had gotten out of the vehicle making suicidal comments.
“Spears used a large knife to inflict injuries to himself,” Morton stated in his release.
Morton said when deputies arrived, they found Spears on the front porch of the residence holding the homeowner at knifepoint. Deputies negotiated with Spears to release the homeowner, but he refused to surrender his knife. Deputies continued to instruct Spears to put down the knife and cooperate with their commands, but he refused to do so, Morton said.
A release from Louisiana State Police, who is performing the investigation into the incident, said that during the course of the encounter, at least one BPSO deputy discharged their firearm at Spears.
Spears was transported to a Lake Charles-area hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition with non lifethreatening injuries.
Morton said that BPSO authorities have pending criminal charges filed against Spears. The investigation is ongoing.