Authorities are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one man dead, another man injured in Jennings and a 16-year-old facing an attempted murder charge in Welsh.
Dwight Breaux, 42, of Welsh was fatally shot inside a car at 1210 West Street in Jennings around 9 p.m. Wednesday during what police believe was a drug deal.
A second male victim, who police have not publicly identified, was also injured. The victim was listed in stable condition Thursday morning at an area trauma center, according to Police Chief Danny Semmes.
A three-year-old child in the backseat of the vehicle was not injured. Semmes said a projectile hit the back glass of the vehicle, narrowly missing stricking the child.
Steven John Edwards, 41, of Jennings was arrested for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting.
Police were dispatched to the area of West Street after a distraught female called 911 around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Semmes said. At the same time, 911 received a panic alarm from Jennings American Legion Hospital. When the dispatcher contacted the hospital, she was advised that they had two gunshot victims at the hospital and one was in critical condition.
Officers were dispatched to 1210 West Street and quickly determined the two calls were related, Semmes said.
Officers arrested Edwards at a residence after he was identified as the shooter by witnesses and one of the victims. A handgun and several bullet casings were recovered at the scene, Semmes said.
Additional arrests and charges are pending further investigation, Semmes said.
In an unrelated incident, a 16-year-old Welsh man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge after shooting at another man inside a vehicle during an altercation at the Pecan Acres Trailer Park off La. 99 in Welsh. The victim was not injured, according to Police Chief Marcus Crochet.
Crochet said officers were dispatched to the trailer park in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived they learned the 16-year-old had shot at another man inside a vehicle, but no one was injured, he said.
The 16-year-old was later arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge and transported to a juvenile facility. The incident remains under investigation, Crochet said.