Kenneth Johnson

OBERLIN - The former treasurer of the Allen Parish Ward 1 District 5 fire board has been arrested after authorities says he directed over $25,000 in public money to himself.

Kenneth Johnson, 55, of Oberlin faces charges of theft over $25,000.

Johnson is also the former assistant police chief for the Oberlin Police Department.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said Monday the Criminal Investigation Division began investigating allegations of financial mismanagement within the fire district, which encompasses the Oberlin area, after being contacted by the fire board on Feb. 21 of possible theft from the department’s bank account.

“The fire board noticed they were way under what they should have been,” Hebert said.

Detectives launched an investigation into the allegations and discovered Johnson had issued, cashed and deposited checks that he was not entitled to for personal gain, Hebert said.

“We are working to try to get a total value of the theft and additional charges are possible,” Hebert said.

The thefts are believed to have occurred over the past six months.

Johnson’s bond was set at $15,000.

