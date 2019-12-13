The bulk of a hearing Thursday in state district court revolved around whether personnel records of certain officers with the Lake Charles Police Department can eventually be made public.
This issue has come about as a result of evidence being sought in the Joey Julian case.
Julian is accused of murdering Ernest Miller at Mill and Ryan streets in Lake Charles on Nov. 8, 2017.
Earlier this month, Judge Ronald F. Ware denied a reduction in the $210,000 bond for Julian, who was charged with second-degree murder in 2017 and who has been jailed since his arrest.
Todd S. Clemons and Adam Johnson are representing Julian; prosecutors are Cynthia Killingsworth and Jason Brown.
On Thursday, Ware said he had reviewed the most recent motions surrounding this case, which included the defense filing a motion to vacate the state's response to an item placed under seal; followed by the state filing a motion in opposition to the defense's motion.
The "item" referred to is apparently more than just one item and includes personnel records of certain officers with the police department.
After a lot of back-and-forth from the defense and prosecution, Ware ruled that the item would be removed from under seal. But he also said the information would be "unavailable for public disclosure pending judicial review."
A couple of incidents in which officers were allegedly disciplined for things that occurred on the job were briefly mentioned in open court including one incident that included alleged insubordination with a supervisor and another alleged incident that included something to do with pornography.
Before Ware made his ruling, Johnson said, "I think you are about to make a crucial ruling regarding the personnel records of police officers. It's ludicrous that the state has filed an objection ex parte. They can just seal documents anytime they want and we can't object? That's ridiculous. The state can't just seal records on a whim and not even have a contradictory hearing."
Killingsworth argued against making the personnel records public, saying, "The records that I'm requesting sealed are private information regarding alleged disciplinary actions of police officers that have occurred. That's unfair to them that they have no rights to defend themselves. All we're asking is that this doesn't get publicly disseminated at this time. We are only requesting that until they become admissible at trial that the information not be released publicly. We are just asking that some justice be given to these officers."
Johnson responded by saying "law enforcement officers who commit workplace misconduct do not have a legitimate right to privacy."
Killingsworth disagreed, saying, "I fail to see how this is appropriate."
During a motions hearing on the case earlier this month in state district court, defense attorneys and prosecutors argued over several things surrounding this case including evidence the defense said it had requested but not received from the state.
During that hearing before Ware, Johnson told the court that he did not know whether the state was "sitting on exculpatory evidence."
"The state has been deemed to not have complied with their discovery obligation," Johnson said.
Additionally, Johnson said, "We believe it's appropriate to re-consider bond in this case. Our client has already been in jail for two years and it's clear he can't afford the current bond of $210,000. It's time to revisit bond reduction and let him be home for Christmas."
Brown said the state hasn't requested continuances in the case and that the continuances have been requested by the defense.
"The gravity of the offense and the weight of the evidence among other things are criteria for setting bond in cases such as this," Brown said before running down a list of offenses he said had been committed by Julian over the years. Some of the alleged offenses dated back to 2000 and among them were alleged arrests for armed robbery, aggravated burglary, domestic abuse, and attempted first-degree murder.
Clemons said most of the alleged incidents were arrests and not convictions and that some were when the defendant was 18 years old.
After a lot of wrangling between the prosecution and defense over multiple things surrounding the case including bond reduction, Ware noted that Julian reportedly left town immediately after the 2017 incident in which Miller was killed.
"I'm not going to reduce the bond," Ware said.
Julian's trial was previously set for this month in state district court, but motions surrounding the case have delayed the trial date until sometime in 2020.