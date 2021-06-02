The State Police Bureau of Investigation is looking into an early Wednesday shooting incident that involved an officer with the Vinton Police Department.
Derek Senegal, with Troop D public affairs, said State Police received a call from Vinton Police around 3:30 a.m. Vinton officers responded to an altercation near the entrance ramp onto Interstate 10 westbound that involved the driver of an 18 wheeler and the driver of another vehicle. During the encounter, Senegal said at least one the officers discharged his weapon.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting remains under investigation, Senegal said.