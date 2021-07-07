Law enforcement agencies have spent the past decade searching for Joe Constance, who is wanted in connection with the June 2011 fatal shooting of his estranged wife. At a news conference Wednesday, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said retired Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon is helping with the search, and immunity is being offered to those who assist investigators in finding Constance, even if they helped him escape.
“We’re not going to give up in trying to find him,” Mancuso said.
Dixon, who retired as police chief in January 2019, said he has spent the last four months working on the case. A tip line, 337-707-8477, goes straight to Dixon.
“I will leave no stone unturned in this case,” he said. “The family needs closure. He needs to be brought to justice.”
Those who may have helped Constance in his escape or who are helping him hide may receive immunity if they assist law enforcement in finding him, Calcasieu District Attorney Stephen Dwight said.
Mancuso said Dixon has received some credible information “outside of Calcasieu Parish” and believes investigators “may have been lied to” during the course of trying to find Constance. About 30 minutes after the murder, investigators found Constance’s truck, wallet, cellphone and dogs abandoned, he said. Investigators spent the next 2-3 days searching the immediate area and found no trace of Constance.
“It’s obvious he’s had help getting out of here, and it’s obvious he’s probably had to have help since then,” Mancuso said. “I think this is only going to be solved if someone comes forward and helps us at this point. You have an opportunity to do it right now without any consequences. If they don’t and we find out later, then that bet’s off the table.”
Mancuso said investigators believe Constance is still alive. He said Constance is a white supremacist and has ties to several drug organizations and gangs out of prison.
Constance was featured on the show “America’s Most Wanted” in October 2011. He was placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list in 2015, with a $20,000 reward being offered for his capture. Those with information should call 800-225-5324.
Constance is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. He is a 6’2” white male with brown/gray hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm, along with several on his back and a mole on his neck. Sent from my iPhone