OAKDALE — A ninth inmate at the federal correctional facility in Oakdale has died from COVID-19 complications, according to Federal Bureau of Prison officials.

Marcelo Ramos-Ortiz, 59, tested positive on Jan. 18 and was immediately placed in medical isolation, BOP officials said in a press release.

He was evaluated by institution medical staff for fever and impending respiratory failure on Jan. 19 and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

He was placed on an ventilator after his condition worsened on Jan. 26. He died March 4.

BOP officials said Ramos-Ortiz had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID—19 disease.

Ramos-Ortiz was serving a 135-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and illegal re-entry into the United States.

He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale II since October 2014.

FCI Oakdale II is a low-security facility that currently houses 707 male offenders.

