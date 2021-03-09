OAKDALE — A ninth inmate at the federal correctional facility in Oakdale has died from COVID-19 complications, according to Federal Bureau of Prison officials.
Marcelo Ramos-Ortiz, 59, tested positive on Jan. 18 and was immediately placed in medical isolation, BOP officials said in a press release.
He was evaluated by institution medical staff for fever and impending respiratory failure on Jan. 19 and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.
He was placed on an ventilator after his condition worsened on Jan. 26. He died March 4.
BOP officials said Ramos-Ortiz had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID—19 disease.
Ramos-Ortiz was serving a 135-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and illegal re-entry into the United States.
He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale II since October 2014.
FCI Oakdale II is a low-security facility that currently houses 707 male offenders.