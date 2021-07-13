The town of New Llano selected a familiar face to lead its police force last week, following the passing of longtime Police Chief Danny Hunt.
On July 6, the New Llano Town Council and Mayor Carolyn Todd selected Todd Scott to serve as interim police chief until an official election can be held next year.
Scott brings with him more than 18 years of law enforcement experience, and has previously served with the town and with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Scott is a native of New Llano and had already made plans to run for election of police chief in 2022 with Chief Hunt’s blessing.
“The town knows Chief Scott, and in the sad event of Chief Hunt’s passing it was comforting to know that Chief Scott would be taking over. If it had to be someone else, the people here are happy that it’s him,” New Llano Town Clerk Donna Condon said.
For Scott, returning to his hometown to lead the police department is what he considers one of his greatest accomplishments, and he said he already has goals set to return the community to its roots.
“We have to bring the community and the police together. I’m seeing that things have kind of gotten away from that and where they used to be, and I want to bring that unity back,” Chief Scott told the American Press.
With one full week as police chief under his belt, Chief Scott said the moments have been bittersweet as he remembers the man who sat in the seat before him.
“Danny Hunt was my first supervisor when I worked at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, I knew him for many years and I know that I have big shoes to fill taking over this office,” he stated.
Scott said a verbal pact was made between the two over the course of their careers that the two would never run for election against one another. With Hunt choosing to retire next year, Chief Scott said Hunt gave him his full support to pursue the position.
“It’s sad that it came about this way; it’s not a way anyone would have wanted, but I hope that I can take care of this office in a way that he would have been proud of,” Scott stated.
Chief Danny Hunt passed away on June 26 at the age of 61. He had served as New Llano’s chief of police for 15 years.