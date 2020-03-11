New charges against man arrested for rape of juvenile

A Leesville man arrested last year for the rape of a juvenile received new charges this week after a second victim came forward, according to authorities. James Roland “J.R.” Harrison, 38, has been charged with one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, in relation to the new complaint received by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.
Harrison had originally been arrested in Sept. 2019 and charged with one count of second-degree rape of a 16-year-old male juvenile, and for allegedly providing narcotics to the juvenile.
At the time of his arrest, Harrison had been a reserve patrol officer with the Merryville Police Department. During an investigation into the incident, Vernon Parish and Leesville investigators discovered a large amount of police gear that had been removed by Harrison without permission from his police supervisors.
He was terminated from the Merryville PD and charged with four counts of unauthorized use of moveables.
Merryville police also placed a hold on Harrison so that upon his release from Vernon Parish, he would be transported to Beauregard Parish to be booked into the BPSO jail on those charges.
According to authorities, Harrison has remained in the Vernon Parish Jail since his arrest. His bond was set this week at $200,000, which is in addition to the $250,000 bond originally placed by Judge Scott Westerchil last year.