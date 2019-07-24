Murder suspect sought

A warrant has been issued for an Iowa, La., man wanted in a DeQuincy homicide investigation, with authorities calling him a "fleeing fugitive."
At a news conference Tuesday, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said deputies were dispatched on July 17 to the end of D. Williams Road off of Rigmaiden Road in DeQuincy in reference to a body. When deputies arrived, they found the body of a black man laying on the side of the road, Mancuso said.
He said detectives initially were unable to identify the body by conventional means because it had been severely burned. After DNA testing, the victim was identified as Zacchaeus H. Burton, 29, of Baton Rouge.
Detectives learned Burton had arrived in Southwest Louisiana on July 16 by bus from Baton Rouge and was staying with an acquaintance, Nathaniel Mitchell III, 40, of Iowa.
Investigators believe Burton and Mitchell traveled separately to the DeQuincy area on July 17 and that Burton was killed that same day around noon.
Mancuso said Burton was likely killed and burned at the same location where his body was found.
Mancuso said detectives learned Mitchell boarded a plane from Lake Charles to St. Louis, Mo., on Sunday and is now a fugitive.
Judge Robert Wyatt has signed a warrant for Mitchell's arrest for second-degree murder in the amount of $1 million.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mitchell is asked to call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222 if they wish to remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing and Mancuso said more arrests are expected.
Det. Keeba Barber is the lead investigator.