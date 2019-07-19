Murder Investigation graphic
American Press

Local law enforcement agencies are investigating three deaths in two separate cases.

Lake Charles Police Sgt. Larry Moss said officers responded to a call Wednesday in the 200 block of Lucille Street in regards to a welfare concern reported by a family member.

Moss said when officers entered 218 Lucille St. they found two people dead, Mary Jane Casey, 68, and Chad Edwin Reeves, 47.

The investigation, which is being treated as a murdersuicide, is ongoing, Moss said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kim Myers said their office is investigating a homicide involving a body found in DeQuincy.

Myers said deputies received a call Tuesday about a body found on D. Williams Road. Upon arrival, they found the body of an African American man that had been burned.

The cause of death is unknown, and the man has not been identified, Myers said.

She said the investigation is ongoing.

