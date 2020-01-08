Will Antonio Celestine, 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday in 14th Judicial District Court to kidnapping and injuring two people.
Celestine pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery; one count of second-degree kidnapping; one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; one count of home invasion; one count of aggravated flight from an officer; and one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling before Judge Michael Canaday.
Deemed a habitual offender, Celestine received 50 years on each of the seven counts to run concurrent with each other and concurrent with the life sentence he is already serving.
Lake Charles police said Celestine kidnapped, battered and injured two separate victims between June 10-11, 2017.
When officers attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving on June 13, 2017, Celestine refused to stop and a high-speed chase ensued. Celestine lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a residence and fled on foot, leaving a 1-year-old in the vehicle. Celestine then broke into a residence where the owner was present and hid from law enforcement in her home. Celestine was ultimately captured five days later in Lafayette.
"The habitual offender bill is not taken lightly as it is reserved for those career criminals who have repeatedly demonstrated their inability to refrain from victimizing our community," said Jason Brown, Assistant District Attorney. "While 50 years may seem like a harsh sentence, he is a repeat offender that merits this response from our community. This is a classic example of how hard law enforcement works to corral a career criminal such as this, whose most recent criminal exploits lasted over a week and involved numerous victims and dozens of law enforcement officers."