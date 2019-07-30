A local motel manager has been arrested on charges of human trafficking and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to authorities.
Mayur K. Patel, 39, of Houston, manager of a motel on N. Martin Luther King Highway, was extradited back to Lake Charles on Friday from Houston after Judge Michael Canaday signed a warrant for his arrest. Patel is being held in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on no bond.
His arrest is the culmination of a months-long investigation that resulted in multiple other people being arrested on charges in relation to sex trafficking and other alleged crimes, authorities said.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said Patel was responsible for trafficking a 14-year-old girl for sex at the motel he managed. Patel also allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim.
Three men were arrested at the end of June for their alleged involvement in the sex trafficking of the same girl, according to the Sheriff's Office.
During an ongoing investigation, detectives were able to identify the Lake Charles men with whom they said the victim was forced to have sex.
Arrested at that time were Jason D. Bryant, 19, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, bond, $1.5 million; Tyler D. Lawson, 26, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, bond, $250,000; and Kelly Johnson Jr., 27, first-degree rape, bond, $2 million.
All three were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center after Judge Guy Bradberry set their bonds.
Earlier in June, four people were arrested after authorities determined the same 14-year-old had been forced to have sex with numerous men.
The situation had continued for about two months, according to authorities.
Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said four people were arrested, including the girl's guardian.
Myers said detectives found the girl at a motel on N. Martin Luther King Highway on March 21 while responding to a report that the teen, who had been reported as a runaway, was possibly at the location.
The girl was in a motel room with Mariah C. Miller, 24, of Iowa, La.
Detectives learned the girl had been beaten and forced into sex, Myers said.
Authorities determined Miller, Darius P. Landry, 28, of Lake Charles, who was the victim's guardian and family member, and Kaleb A. Citizen, 21, of Lake Charles, had trafficked the teen. All were arrested.
Antonio D. Tompkins, 25, of Lake Charles, with whom authorities said the girl was forced to have sex with, was also arrested. Tompkins is also a suspect in a home invasion on May 14 on Arkansas Street.
Bradberry signed warrants for all four, although Miller, Citizen, and Tompkins were already being held at the time at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on unrelated charges. Landry was arrested in June.
These are their charges and bonds: Landry, trafficking of juveniles for sexual purposes, $250,000 bond; Miller, human trafficking, $250,000 bond; Citizen, human trafficking, first-degree rape, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, $2 million bond; Tompkins, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, $250,000.
The investigation is continuing and more arrests are possible, according to authorities who believe there could also be more juvenile victims associated with this case.
Dets. Seth Abshire and Michael G. Miller are the lead investigators.