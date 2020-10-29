Earlier this morning at approximately 5:30 a.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the intersection near Old Highway 171 and Rollins Road in Moss Bluff in reference to a man being hit by a car.
The initial investigation revealed a car, driven by George D. McKinney, Jr., 22, 862 Woodland Drive, Moss Bluff, was traveling southbound on Old Highway 171 at a high rate of speed. McKinney crossed the center line at which time he struck a pedestrian, Jason D. Webb, 30, Moss Bluff, who was jogging. Webb was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from injuries he sustained in the crash.
During the investigation, while deputies were speaking with McKinney, they observed signs of impairment. Deputies also located alcoholic beverages in McKinney’s car. He was arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, where a breath intoxilyzer test revealed he was two times over the legal limit. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with vehicular homicide; DWI 1st; and careless operation. His bond is still pending.
CPSO Lt. Bryan Guth is the lead investigator on this case.