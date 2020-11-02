A Moss Bluff man has been arrested for false imprionsment, rape and aggravated battery, authorities said.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Gerardo Calix-Arteaga, 38, 2065 Goos Road, was arrested Monday.
Vincent said deputies were dispatched to a Goos Road residence Monday in reference to a stabbing. She said the complainant said a woman had showed up at his home with a stab wound.
“When deputies arrived they spoke with the victim who stated she was stabbed by a man she recently met — later identified as Calix-Arteaga — while she was at his residence,” Vincent said.
The victims told deputies after she was stabbed, she was held against her will and raped by Arteaga. She stated she was eventually able to flee the residence and go to a house nearby for help, Vincent said.
During the initial investigation deputies learned Arteaga had fled the scene prior to their arrival. A short time later — with the assistance of CPSO K9 Shadow and his handler Sr. Cpl. Bryan Stewart — Arteaga was apprehended in a wooded area behind the home where the stabbing occurred.
Arteaga was arrested and transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained during his apprehension. He was later released and transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center where he was booked in and charged with false imprisonment offender armed with a dangerous weapon; aggravated battery; first-degree rape; and resisting arrest. His bond is still pending.
It was also learned Arteaga had a detainer for U.S. Border Patrol, Vincent said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released.
Det. Michael Miller is the lead investigator on this case.