2 more arrested in Jennings homicide

JENNINGS — Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Jennings man at a local event hall last month.
Keghan Latrell Moore, 20, of Lake Charles and Da’Ren Lynn Zeno, 18, of Welsh were arrested Monday in connection with the slaying of Dakota Chaisson.
Moore was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder. Zeno was arrested on an outstanding warrant for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder
An arrest warrant has been issued for Casey Carter of Jennings on charges of illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Chaisson died of multiple gunshot wounds after police said he was “targeted and shot” while attending a private party at the Toby Ward Event Hall on South Main Street during the early morning hours of Nov. 29. Chaisson was among 150-200 people attending the event. He was pronounced dead at the scene after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. Six other individuals have been arrested in connection with the shooting. The suspects and their charges are:
Traveion Djon Kelly, 20, of Welsh; second-degree murder. David Santelle Kelly, 20, of Welsh; second-degree murder. Jayden Grant Theunissen, 18, of Welsh; second-degree murder. Dymond Brown, 18, of Welsh; second-degree murder. Tramine Dvon Kelly, 18, of Welsh; principal to second-degree murder. Damien Guidry, 17; principal to second-degree murder.