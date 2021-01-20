A Lumberton, Miss., man has been arrested for misappropriation and forgery in Calcasieu Parish, authorities said.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched Jan. 13 in reference to an insurance check that had been forged and fraudulently cashed.
She said the victim told detectives he had contracted Dathan W. Herring, 43, of Lumberton, Miss., to assist him in dealing with the insurance company and contractors. The victim then told detectives when he received his insurance check to pay for repairs, which was also made out to the lienholder, Herring said he could get the funds from the check faster due to the resources he had.
“The victim stated Herring was supposed to cash the check by legitimate means, keep a portion as a consultation fee, and return the rest of the money,” Vincent said. “During further investigation, it was learned Herring forged the lienholder’s name on the back of the check, cashed it, and did not return any money to the victim.
Vincent said when questioned, Herring confirmed to detectives he had forged the signature on the back of the check and used all the funds for personal use.
He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with contractors misappropriation of payments and forgery. He was released the following day on a $9,000 bond by Judge Tony Fazzio.
Det. Chris Duhon is the lead investigator on this case.