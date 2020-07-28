McClain gets life in 2018 murder

A 59-year-old Texas man was sentenced to life in prison Monday by Judge Ron Ware in state district court after being convicted of first-degree murder in February.
Ronald Gene McClain was convicted by a jury in the death of John Michael DeVille, 68, in 2018.
DeVille's body was found next to his pickup truck on the side of I-10 westbound near Sulphur on June 16, 2018.
Marcus DeVille, a nephew of DeVille, gave a victim impact statement prior to sentencing, saying his uncle was the "backbone of the family" and is terribly missed.
"John Michael DeVille was taken from us," DeVille said. "He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. No family should ever have to deal with losing a family member in that way; murdered and left on the side of the road like an animal. His 90-year-old mother and many other family members have to struggle with this. We pray that God will touch our family so we can forgive him (McClain)."
In sentencing McClain, Ware said the way DeVille died was "cold, callous and unbelievable. He was overwhelmed by evil."
Ware asked McClain if he had anything to say before he sentenced him and McClain said, "I don't have nothing to say. I was wrongfully convicted."
In response, Ware said, "Mr. McClain, you will meet your maker with blood on your hands. My intent is your feet will never hit the street again."
Authorities have said DeVille left the Isle of Capri Casino in Westlake and discovered McLain in the parking lot attempting to burglarize vehicles.
Prosecutor Jacob Johnson said McLain forced DeVille to drive him away from Isle of Capri.
McLain hit DeVille in the back of the head with a wrench, causing a skull fracture; another defendant, Kenneth Williams, allegedly shot him. Williams was to be tried separately.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso, shortly after DeVille's body was found, said, "We believe that Mr. DeVille may have reached for a gun to defend himself and we believe he was hit with a blunt object and then shot and left on the side of the road."
His body was found by Louisiana State Police.
Mancuso said DeVille was an "innocent person who was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."
Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke said at trial that either of the injuries DeVille received was enough to kill him.
The jury observed photos of DeVille's body next to the interstate as well as autopsy photos.
Defense attorney Catherine Stagg said at trial that McLain had said he had been using ecstasy, cocaine, meth and marijuana for several days around the time of DeVille's death and was not in his right mind because his sister had died.
Prosecutors, in addition to other evidence, showed how cell phone records tracked McLain's movements after DeVille was killed
Johnson said McLain took the victim's cell phone and eventually dumped it in a trash can at a gas station.
Authorities said McClain was on parole at the time of DeVille's death for crimes he committed, including murder, when he was 16. He served 30 years of a 50-year sentence with the Texas Department of Corrections.
Ware sentenced McClain to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.