The man charged with the 2018 death of a Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatcher pleaded guilty to the killing on Wednesday.
Phil Oliver, 37, of Marrero, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter and Obstruction of Justice in the killing of 24 year-old Marquita Wright, according to court officials.
He was then sentenced by Judge Martha Ann O’Neal to 40 years at hard labor for each charge. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively, totaling an 80-year sentence with the Department of Corrections.
As part of the plea deal, Oliver waived his rights to an appeal.
Wright was shot and killed on the doorstep of her Twin Lakes subdivision home in DeRidder just before 5 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 27, 2018. Authorities said that she had just finished her night shift at BPSO at 4:30 that morning. Neighbors of Wright reported hearing three shots at exactly 4:49.
Authorities said Wright’s young children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but were unharmed.
Oliver was arrested days later, on Sept. 6, and was charged with Second Degree Murder. Authorities identified him as an ex-boyfriend of Wright.
Wright’s death struck an emotional chord within the community, and District Attorney James Lestage said that he hoped Wright’s friends and family would now be able to experience some closure.
“This has been a long and difficult journey for her family, and my hope is that now they can begin to move forward,” Lestage stated.