Attempted robbery suspect
Special to the American Press

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a man wanted for attempted burglary and property damage.

Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said the an unknown white male attempted to pry open the doors of a Sulphur business on La. 1256 early Thursday morning.She said video surveillance shows the man attempting to pry open a change dispenser and ice machine in an attempt to remove money from inside but was unsuccessful.

Vincent said the man caused about $1,500-$2,000 worth of damage.

She said detectives believe the suspect was possibly picked up by someone in a dark-colored SUV or minivan. If anyone can identify the suspect, call 491-3605.

Det. Joshua Couch is the lead investigator on this case.

