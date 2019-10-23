Officer Involved Shooting graphic

State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in Merryville, according to authorities.

LSP spokesperson, Trooper Derek Senegal said Tuesday that a single victim, identified as 31-year-old Joseph Spears, had been transported to a Lake Charles area hospital after being shot by Beauregard Parish deputies. As of Tuesday afternoon, Spears was listed in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.

According to Senegal, the incident occurred after BPSO deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at a residence on John Snyder Road. Upon arrival, he said, deputies encountered Spears at the residence. During the incident at least one deputy discharged their weapon, striking Spears.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.

Beauregard Parish officials declined to comment on the incident, citing protocol regarding active investigations.

Senegal said the investigation is ongoing.

More from this section

Man shot in confrontation with deputy in Merryville

Man shot in confrontation with deputy in Merryville

State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in Merryville, according to authorities.LSP spokesperson, Trooper Derek Senegal said Tuesday that a single victim, identified as 31-year-old Joseph Spears, had been transported to a Lake Charles area ho…

Trump claim brings new pain to relatives of lynching victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Willie Edwards Jr., a black truck driver, was killed by Ku Klux Klansmen who forced him to jump off a bridge in Alabama in 1957. Two years earlier, white men had bludgeoned black teenager Emmett Till to death in Mississippi. No one went to prison for either slaying.

2 guilty in $1B fraud as feds auction Burt Reynolds Trans Am

  • Updated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two employees of a San Francisco Bay Area solar energy company pleaded guilty Tuesday to participating in what federal prosecutors say was a massive scheme that defrauded investors of $1 billion.

2 students charged with slur at University of Connecticut

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Two University of Connecticut students have been charged with shouting a racial slur outside a campus apartment complex in an episode that was caught on video and has led to protests at the school.