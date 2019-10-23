Man shot in confrontation with deputy in Merryville

State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in Merryville, according to authorities.
LSP spokesperson, Trooper Derek Senegal said Tuesday that a single victim, identified as 31-year-old Joseph Spears, had been transported to a Lake Charles area hospital after being shot by Beauregard Parish deputies. As of Tuesday afternoon, Spears was listed in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.
According to Senegal, the incident occurred after BPSO deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at a residence on John Snyder Road. Upon arrival, he said, deputies encountered Spears at the residence. During the incident at least one deputy discharged their weapon, striking Spears.
No other injuries were reported from the incident.
Beauregard Parish officials declined to comment on the incident, citing protocol regarding active investigations.
Senegal said the investigation is ongoing.