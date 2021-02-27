A local man once referred to as a “kingpin” by prosecutors had his sentence reduced from life in prison to 25 years on Friday after having the case reviewed by Judge David Ritchie in state district court.
Desmyne Henry, 31, was previously convicted of two counts of cocaine distribution and two counts of battery against a correctional officer and in 2018 was sentenced for those crimes.
While in jail awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge (he never went to trial and that case against him was dismissed), Henry received additional charges, including ones for posing as someone else to try to escape, stealing a handcuff key, selling drugs, and stealing an officer’s cellphone.
Under the state’s habitual offender law, Ritchie sentenced Henry to life in prison on Jan. 5, 2018, on the distribution charge. The DA’s office dismissed the murder charge against Henry on Nov. 2, 2018.
On Friday, after taking all aspects of the case into consideration and hearing testimony from Prosecutor Nick Algero and Todd S. Clemons, Henry’s defense attorney for the sentencing (not his trial attorney), as well as Henry himself, Ritchie re-sentenced Henry to 25 years with credit for time served, which gives him the possibility of eventual parole consideration.
“Today, you went from a life sentence to 25 years,” Ritchie said, speaking directly to Henry. “I’m granting you some mercy here. Don’t make me regret it.”
The sentencing range that Ritchie could have used in resentencing Henry was 20 years to life. “I want to commend Judge Ritchie for showing my client some mercy,” Clemons said. “I think it was a miscarriage of justice that the D.A.’s Office originally pushed for a life sentence and today was pushing for close to a life sentence. This case is a clear example of why criminal justice reform is desperately needed in this state.”
Appearing from Angola via Zoom on Friday as well during another hearing earlier this month on the matter, Henry spoke up both times, telling Ritchie about some of the trials he had experienced in his life from a very young age.
“My aunt raised me because my own mother was on drugs,” Henry said. “I want to break that generational curse. I’ve been on a journey and I know I made a lot of bad decisions. At the time all of this was happening, I was 22 years old, my second child had just been born, and it felt like my world had been pulled out from under me. I’m trying and I just hope you’ll be lenient on me.”
Henry told Ritchie he had been involved in various classes and programs at Angola, and on Friday he held up a stack of certificate to show the judge.
Those certificates were for completing programs in anger management, parenting, financial literacy, and more. He also told Ritchie he was studying for his GED.
Clemons told the court that his primary goal was to see Henry sentenced for the particular crime he had last been charged with under the habitual offender bill, which was possession of synthetic marijuana, “less than a fifth of a gram,” according to Clemons.
“I think this is a classic abuse of the habitual offender law,” Clemons said. “He was sentenced to life for this.”
Algero countered, saying that one of Henry’s felonies in jail had nothing to do with drugs. “He battered a police officer,” Algero said. “’This defendant was a drug dealer before he was arrested for murder and after he was arrested for murder. This is a person who has no regard for fellow man or for authority.”
At the earlier hearing, Ritchie said when Henry was first arrested and went to the Calcasieu Correctional Center, “it wasn’t even a speed bump for him.”
But Henry told Ritchie that his time at Angola has been different. “I’ve seen two dudes around me die here,” he said. “My step-dad is on his deathbed. I’m still growing and learning. I’m just hoping you’ll be lenient with me.”
Henry’s original sentence, like habitual offender sentences and others all across the state, was sent back to the court for a resentencing as new laws have been passed by the Legislature.