A Lake Charles man accused of firing at his ex-girlfriend’s car while she rode inside as a passenger has pleaded guilty.
Branden M. Roberts, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
Roberts was accused of firing at his ex-girlfriend and then at officers who attempted to stop him.
Louisiana State Police had previously told the American Press that when Lake Charles Police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Tulip Street and Fifth Avenue in an effort to apprehend Roberts in connection to the shooting, Roberts exited the vehicle from the passenger side and shot at officers.
As Roberts attempted to flee the scene on foot, he confronted additional responding officers, resulting in at least one LCPD officer discharging his firearm, Sgt. Derek Senegal said.
Roberts was struck by gunfire in the upper leg and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. Upon his release, he was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend and charges were added for firing at officers.
The ex-girlfriend and the responding officers were not injured in the shootings.
Judge Michael Canaday sentenced Roberts to 40 years in prison on each count of attempted second-degree murder; 20 years on each firearm charge; and 40 years on each count of attempted first-degree murder of an officer. The sentence is to run concurrently.
Canaday said the sentence will also run concurrent to a 10-year sentence Roberts is serving for a probation violation on a simple burglary charge.