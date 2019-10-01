A 34-year-old man who was at the center of a standoff Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges.
Joshua Byrd Hardin was arrested Sunday at a home in Moss Bluff.
Hardin has been charged with false imprisonment, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated battery and violations of protective orders. He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and his bond is $110,000.
Authorities had been searching for Hardin following an hours-long barricade situation that took place on Nelson Road.
Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to 3708 Nelson Road at 3:02 p.m. Saturday in reference to a disturbance. The caller reportedly saw two juveniles running from the residence crying.
When officers arrived they saw a male and female in the doorway of a residence. The female was able to run out of the home towards officers and the male subject slammed the door to keep officers out.
Police later determined that Hardin and the victim had been separated about two years and recently divorced.
Hardin made entrance into the residence at some point during the day on Saturday and stayed hidden in the home until the victim and her children arrived. Authorities said once they were in the home, the suspect attacked the victim with a bat.
The children were able to run out of the home but the victim was unable to leave until police arrived.
That is when the barricading incident began.
The SWAT team was called to get the suspect out of the home. After several hours, the SWAT team made entrance into the residence but the suspect was not located. Hardin was found later Sunday in a home on You Winn Road in Moss Bluff.
Sgt. Kevin Hoover is the lead investigator on this case.