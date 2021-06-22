Man in motel standoff sentenced as habitual offender

A man whose 50-year prison terms were vacated early last year and who was reconvicted of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder in April has been ruled a habitual offender by Judge Kendrick Guidry.
Guidry sentenced Bartie on Monday to 50 years at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence on each of the eight counts of attempted first degree murder of a police officer. The sentences are to run concurrently.
El Jerico Jermiah Bartie was originally convicted in 2018 for shooting at eight officers during a July 2014 standoff at the Super 8 Motel in Sulphur.
At the time of the standoff, Bartie was being sought for drive-by shootings on Cline Street.
Authorities said Bartie fired through a wall of the Super 8 Motel as officers attempted to arrest him after receiving a tip he was inside.
Cpl. William Loving, a SWAT team officer with Lake Charles police, testified that during the 30-minute standoff, he and fellow officers were “in the pathway as some of the shots were being fired” by Bartie.
After his initial trial, Judge Ron Ware sentenced Bartie to 50 years on each count of attempted first-degree murder, to run concurrent.
Bartie, represented by the Louisiana Appellate Project, appealed his convictions and sentences, claiming he had not waived his right to a trial by jury. The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal ruled in favor of Bartie and vacated his convictions and sentences.
Bartie was convicted again on April 30 by a jury panel on all eight counts.