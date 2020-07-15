The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a double homicide and kidnapping suspect.
Detectives are currently attempting to locate Neil P. Broussard, 51, of 931 N. Lyons Street, Lake Charles and have a warrant for his arrest for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and 2 counts of 1st degree murder. He is considered armed and dangerous so please do not approach him. If anyone sees Broussard or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605. Broussard in considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.
Broussard was last reported as wearing a navy blue top and navy blue bottoms. He is 6’2” and 210 pounds. Search efforts are currently ongoing in the Ragley area by BPSO patrol and K-9, CPSO, Lake Charles K-9 units and helicopter units from the Louisiana State Police.
Early Wednesday morning at approximately 4 a.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home at 2429 Duraso Drive in Westlake in reference to a shooting. While en route to the home, deputies were told by the complainant, Catherine R. Hildago, that the suspect, Broussard, had kidnapped her 14 year old daughter and stolen her car. At 4:24 a.m. BPSO received a “BOLO” be on the lookout from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to a double homicide and kidnapping that took place in Westlake La.
Upon arrival, deputies found three victims within the home with apparent gunshot wounds. Two victims, Kyla Hildgao, 17, and Kaleb T. Charlton,18, both of Westlake, La were pronounced dead at the scene. Catherine R. Hildago, 40, of Westlake was transported to a local hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, Catherine Hidalgo is listed in critical condition.
Detectives immediately issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) once on the scene for Broussard and began the process of obtaining an Amber Alert for the young girl.
At 6:42 a.m. BPSO was contacted by phone reporting that a 14 year old subject was located on their property on Jackson-Gimnick Loop exiting the woods. The girl was located after being believed to have walked from the woods. The vehicle was soon recovered off of McFatter Road.
As of Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., a manhunt is underway in the Ragley area, west of 171.
According to Sheriff Mark Herford, an eye witness had spotted an individual who matched the description of Broussard in the area.
Herford is asking all residents to lock their doors and secure their vehicles as the manhunt continues. They are utilizing search dogs as well as units from Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and CPSO in the hunt. The community is advised to be diligent in locking all their personal vehicles, residences, and any other structures on their property that can be locked.
Broussard is a registered sex offender and was convicted of molestation of a juvenile in 2005 and 2 counts of molestation of a juvenile in 2011. He has an active warrant in the amount of $2 million for his arrest for 1st degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.
CPSO Detective Travis Lavergne is the lead investigator on this case. The investigation is ongoing.