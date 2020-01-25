Man given 50-year terms has convictions vacated

A 32-year-old man who was sentenced to eight 50-year prison terms in 2018 and who later had his sentence enhanced as a habitual offender, has had his convictions and sentences vacated by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal and will likely get a new trial.
El Jerico Jermiah Bartie was convicted of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder — which involved eight different law enforcement officials — after a bench trial held in March of 2018 before Judge Ron Ware.
Ware sentenced Bartie to 50 years on each count of attempted first-degree murder, to run concurrent, for shooting at officers during a July 2014 standoff at the Super 8 Motel in Sulphur.
Prosecutors filed a habitual offender bill seeking to enhance Bartie's conviction on the eighth count of attempted first-degree murder. The trial court then found him to be a least a fourth-felony offender and vacated the previously imposed sentence of 50 years on the eighth count. It re-sentenced Bartie to the mandatory minimum sentence of 50 years at hard labor, without benefit of parole, and with credit served on that count. The sentence was ordered to run concurrently with the previously imposed sentences on the seven counts.
Bartie, represented by the Louisiana Appellate Project, appealed his convictions and sentences, claiming he had not waived his right to a trial by jury.
Prosecutors said they found it "hard to believe" Bartie did not want the judge trial and did not understand or did not know he had his option to have a jury trial instead.
"He knew the option existed," prosecutors wrote. "So for this attorney to have filed a motion to waive a jury trial, which is a fundamental right ingrained — or instilled — in the Constitution, without having talked to the defendant or having him waive that right, that just cannot be. The state feels that it has met its burden of showing that this defendant in fact did knowingly and intelligently waive his right to a trial by jury."
The 3rd Circuit disagreed and vacated Bartie's convictions and sentences, remanding all matters and proceedings to be taken up by the trial court (state district court) at a future date.
Additionally, the 3rd Circuit said, "Although the transcript of defendant's waiver of his right against self-incrimination shows defendant is capable of knowingly and intelligently waiving a constitutional right, the transcript does not show defendant actually waived the specific constitutional right at issue, namely his right to a trial by jury."
At the time of the hotel standoff, Bartie was being sought for drive-by shootings on Cline Street. During his bench trial, authorities said Bartie fired through a wall of the Super 8 Motel as officers went to arrest him after receiving a tip he was inside.
A bullet-proof vest was found at the crime scene that was believed to have been worn by Bartie, authorities testified at the bench trial.
Bartie has been arrested more than 13 times since 2005 and also has three previous drug convictions.