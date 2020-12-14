A Sulphur woman and a male juvenile have both been arrested for second-degree murder after a body was found in a Sulphur hotel room.
Zoey Bumgarden, 37, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Judge David Ritchie set her bond at $745,000.
The man is believed to have died of an overdose from drugs that were given to him with the intent to rob him, according to authorities.
Capt. Jason Gully said when Sulphur Police officers arrived at Studio 6 Hotel near the Cities Service exit on Friday they found the body of Sean Khoury in a room.
The room was registered to Bumgarden, who was in a different room with the juvenile, authorities said.
Detectives learned that Bumgarden invited Khoury to the hotel and later allegedly conspired with the juvenile to give drugs to Khoury, 33, with the alleged intent to rob him of his belongings, which included a firearm, Gully said.
Although the Calcasieu
Parish Coroners Office has not yet released an official cause of death, Gully said it is suspected that Khoury’s death was caused by the drugs allegedly given to him by Bumgarden.
Bumgarden was arrested on charges of second-degree murder; theft of a firearm; possession of CDS in the presence of a firearm; possession with intent to distribute CDS II; simple possession of CDS I and IV; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of a CDS in the presence of someone under the age of 17; theft less than $1,000; solicitation for prostitution, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
The juvenile was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder and possession of CDS II, with more counts expected, according to authorities.
The investigation also yielded drug charges for another woman.
Kenzie Veillon was arrested for possession of CDS IV. Ritchie set her bond at $2,500.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. J. Cain, at 527-4598 or Det. N. Console, at 313-1158.