A man serving a life sentence for the murders of his stepmother and stepbrother in Beauregard Parish nearly 40 years ago was released from Angola State Prison on Thursday.
Aaron Hauser, now 55, was granted parole on Wednesday by the Louisiana State Parole Board after a hearing that included emotional testimony from the victims’ daughter and sister, Donna Kelly.
“Today was a major failure of the justice system, and I just don’t know what to say. It has failed my family,” Kelly told the American Press after the hearing.
Hauser was convicted of shooting his stepmother, Joan Hauser and 17-year-old stepbrother, John Leidig in their bedrooms the morning of July 4, 1983, when Hauser himself was 17 years old.
Documents and testimony from Hauser’s trial revealed that Hauser purchased a gun and enlisted the help of an accomplice before traveling from Kerrville, Texas to his father’s home early that morning. The two hid in a shed near the home and waited for Hauser’s father to leave the home to tend to his farm before Hauser entered the residence alone and then shot and killed the two victims.
Hauser’s accomplice would go on to testify that he was serving as a “lookout” while he believed Hauser entered the home to burglarize it, but fled when he heard the gunshots. He made his way to a neighboring property and called police. Hauser was arrested when he returned to his Kerrville home later that same day.
On April 26, 1984, at the age of 18, Hauser pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Kelly said that her family believed the toughest part of their lives was over with that sentencing, but a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in recent years provided for a second chance for juvenile offenders. In December of 2018, Hauser appeared in the 36th Judicial District Court before Judge C. Kerry Anderson to be given consideration for parole. At that hearing, Anderson declared that Hauser was the “worst of the worst,” calling the murders especially heinous and denied Hauser the possibility of parole.
The Third Circuit Court of Appeals however, overruled Anderson’s ruling and on Wednesday, Hauser appeared before the board to request he be released from state prison.
Hauser said he committed the murders during a “difficult” time in his life, and blamed the “stressful” divorce of his parents that happened when he was 10. He said the next few years were filled with struggle as he went back and forth in the custody of both parents before remaining with his mother after the age of 12.
“I was living in a dark time back then,” Hauser stated.
When he recounted shooting his stepmother and stepbrother, Hauser claimed he had not expected them to be in the home at the time. In his testimony he acknowledged his stepbrother was sleeping in what had once been his own room.
Board members Tony Marabella, Victor Jones and Brennan Kelsey uanimously agreed to the release, citing Hauser’s record of good conduct during his years of incarceration. Hauser’s record shows only one complaint filed against him in 1987, and reflects his status as a trusted inmate that earned his role working in the K-9 unit.
Marabella acknowleged in his remarks the family members present in the virtual hearing who had to listen to details of the murders of their family members, but said that he believed his role was to examine Hauser’s present personality, rather than judge the person he was at the time the crimes were committed.
“My role today is to determine who is it that is before me today and determine whether or not he should get parole,” Marabella stated.
Hauser’s release is based on the condition that he remain in the east Baton Rouge area, and is prohibited from traveling west of the Mississippi River without permission from his parole officer, with whom he is required to communicate with weekly. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation and is prohibited from contacting any of the victims’ family members.
Kelly said the conditions were hardly reassurance to her that she would be safe from a man who traveled across state lines to murder her family at the age of 17.
“If he could do that at 17 years old, I do not believe that anything will stop him from doing it as an adult,” Kelly stated.
Though Hauser testified during the parole hearing that he had undergone courses to help him understand what the victim families had endured from his crimes, Kelly said that day was the first she had ever heard of him express any level of remorse.
“I have never heard from him in all these years; not once has he even attempted to apologize for what he has done or what he has taken from us. He has never shown remorse,”she stated.
Beauregard Parish District Attorney James Lestage has filed numerous motions opposing Hauser’s release. Two requests for intervention from the Louisiana Supreme Court to intervene on the matter were denied.
“I am disappointed for the family of Joan Hauser and John Leidig. Unfortunately, I feel that the good conduct of an admitted killer in the controlled environment of prison outweighed the heinous nature of the crime and the objections of the surviving family who were told years ago that a day like today would never come. This office will continue to support these victims and other victims to the best of our ability,” Lestage stated.
Lestage continues to argue that Hauser should not have been considered for the juvenile reform based on the fact that he was 18 at the time of his trial and upon entering the guilty plea agreement. His office has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court, and the matter is pending.