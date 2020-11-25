Traffic stop
Special to the American Press

A Lake Charles man was arrested earlier this month after a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Hillcrest Drive.

Lake Charles Police Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux said officers located about 3.5 pounds of synthetic marijuana and a fully loaded .9mm caliber handgun with an extended magazine in a car driven by Jarred Jamal Fobbs. Officers estimated the street value of drugs recovered to be $8,000.  

Fobbs was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and no tail lamps.

Judge Michael Canaday assigned the total bond amount at $80,000.

More from this section

California sent jobless aid to Scott Peterson, other killers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's system for paying unemployment benefits is so dysfunctional that the state approved more than $140 million for at least 35,000 prisoners, prosecutors said Tuesday, detailing a scheme that resulted in payouts in the names of well-known convicted murderer…