A Lake Charles man was arrested earlier this month after a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Hillcrest Drive.
Lake Charles Police Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux said officers located about 3.5 pounds of synthetic marijuana and a fully loaded .9mm caliber handgun with an extended magazine in a car driven by Jarred Jamal Fobbs. Officers estimated the street value of drugs recovered to be $8,000.
Fobbs was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and no tail lamps.
Judge Michael Canaday assigned the total bond amount at $80,000.