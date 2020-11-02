A Moss Bluff man has been arrested for illegal possession of stolen firearms and drugs, authorities said.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to a home in Westlake on Oct. 27 in reference to a theft of a firearm. She said during the initial investigation detectives learned Gabriel A. Perez, 18, 1131 Shellie Lane No. 3, Moss Bluff, has possibly purchased the stolen firearm.
Detectives made contact with Perez at his residence on Oct. 30 and learned he was in possession of the stolen firearm. During a subsequent search of Perez’s room detectives located three other firearms, one of which had been reported stolen through the Lake Charles Police Department. Detectives also located Xanax, Clonazepam, Promethazine, Hydrocodone, along with drug paraphernalia and a large amount of U.S. currency.
“When detectives spoke with Perez he admitted to buying and selling narcotics. Perez also confirmed to detectives he purchased the two stolen firearms, but advised he was only aware that one of them was stolen,” Vincent said.
Perez was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of CDS V; possession of CDS II; possession with intent to distribute CDS IV; possession of CDS IV; 2 counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm; and possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS.
Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $162,500.
The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.
Det. Randall Ravia is the lead investigator on this case. This investigation is a joint investigation involving CPSO Burglary & Theft, CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit, and the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force.