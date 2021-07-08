Man arrested for failure to register

Clifford C. Abshire

Convicted sex offender Clifford C. Abshire, 40, of Westlake was arrested Tuesday after failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements. 

 Special to the American Press

Abshire contacted the Calcasieu Parish Sex Offender Unit on June 26 and 28 to say he was no longer living at his registered address and would meet with detectives on June 29 to update his registered address.  

Abshire failed to meet with detectives to register the new address, making him in violations of his sex offender registration requirements. Judge Tony Fazzio signed a warrant on Wednesday in the amount of $20,000 for his arrest.      

He was located at his place of employment and arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure of offender to notify of registration information.

Abshire was convicted of indecent behavior with juveniles in 2012 in Caddo Parish. 

