JENNINGS — Authorities charged a Jennings man Monday after he allegedly choked his girlfriend during an altercation.

Justin Joseph Mata, 37, was arrested on charges of domestic abuse battery with strangulation and an outstanding contempt of court warrant and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail.

Mata was arrested after deputies were dispatched to a residence on Martin Roy Road for a domestic disturbance, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

The victim told police she and her live-in boyfriend of two years were at their residence when an argument begin, Ivey said.

The victim told authorities Mata had been drinking and began yelling at her. When she asked him to stop yelling, he allegedly began hitting her in the head and in the back and strangled her, Ivey said. Deputies observed marks to her face, neck and back.

Mata was taken into custody without incident.

