A 50-year-old Sulphur man was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of attempted second-degree rape.
Carson Heath Knippers pleaded not guilty before Judge Clayton Davis in state district court.
Knippers was arrested May 26 after officers with the Sulphur Police Department responded to a call about an alleged rape in progress on Aracobra Street around 11 a.m. that day.
A woman told officers at the scene that Knippers had tried to rape her.
The victim told police she had been staying at the home of Knippers and had been sleeping on a couch that morning.
She said she woke up to allegedly find Knippers naked and on top of her.
The woman told police Knippers began fondling her as she continuously told him to stop. She said she told Knippers she was calling police and that he went into his kitchen and waited for police to arrive.
After officers spoke with Knippers, he was arrested for attempted second-degree rape.
He remains incarcerated in the Calcasieu Correctional Center.