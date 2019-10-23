LAKE ARTHUR — A Lake Arthur man was arrested Sunday for allegedly setting his girlfriend's truck on fire outside a local bar following an argument.
Scottie James Allemand, 47, was arrested by the State Fire Marshal's Office on one count of aggravated arson and use of explosives.
His bond was set at $5,000.
Allemand is accused of setting the vehicle on fire Saturday while it was parked near a bar in the 700 block of La. 26 in Lake Arthur. The truck was located a little more than 10 feet from the bar, which had two dozen patrons inside at the time of the fire, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office asked the State Fire Marshal's Office to assist in the investigation.
After assessing the scene, obtaining witness statements and evaluating evidence, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and identified Allemand as a suspect. Allemand admitted to setting the truck on fire after being taken into custody by deputies.