JENNINGS — A Beauregard Parish man is facing multiple charges after threatening his grandparents during a disturbance at a residence in rural Jeff Davis Parish.
Joshua Allen Hooper, 40, of Ragley was arrested Monday on charges of simple assault, false imprisonment and cruelty to the infirmed.
He is being held in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said Hooper was arrested after deputies were dispatched to a residence on Roy Reeves Road in reference to a disturbance.
The complaints told deputies, they were in fear of being hurt by Hooper, who is their grandson.
Hooper reportedly clinched his fists and got into his 83-year-old grandmother’s face and shook his fist and yelled at her for letting another family member into the house. He also punched the walls and threw items inside the residence.
Deputies talked Hooper out of his locked room and placed him under arrest without incident, Ivey said.