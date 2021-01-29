The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly falsely identified himself as a law enforcement officer to gain entry into a home and burglarize it.
According to Sheriff Mark Herford, deputies responded to a residence on Dogwood Trail after a report of an aggravated burglary and theft. The homeowner told deputies that once the suspect was allowed inside, he demanded the victim sit on their bed while he burglarized the home. The victim said the suspect left the home with multiple firearms.
During the investigation, detectives were able to obtain video surveillance from a local business of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle, using the description provided to them by the victim.
Anyone who recognizes the individual is encouraged to contact BPSO detectives at 463-3281, or Crimestoppers at 462-8918. Callers may remain anonymous.