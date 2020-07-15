The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Lake Charles man accused in a double homicide and kidnapping early Wednesday morning in Westlake.
Detectives are attempting to locate Neil P. Broussard, 51, 931 N. Lyons St., and have a warrant for his arrest for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and two counts of first-degree murder. Anyone who sees Broussard or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CPSO at 491-3605. Broussard in considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.
Broussard was last seen wearing a navy blue top and navy blue bottoms.
He is 6-foot-2 inches tall and 210 pounds. Search efforts are ongoing in the Ragley area by Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, CPSO, Lake Charles K-9 units and helicopter units from the Louisiana State Police.
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies were dispatched to a home at 2429 Duraso Drive in Westlake in reference to a shooting. While enroute to the home, deputies were told by a caller, Catherine R. Hildago, that Broussard had kidnapped her 14-year-old daughter and stolen her car.
Upon arrival, deputies found three victims within the home with gunshot wounds. Two victims — Kyla Hildago, 17, and Kaleb T. Charlton, 18 — were pronounced dead at the scene. Catherine Hildago, 40, was transported to a local hospital and as of Wednesday afternoon, is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.
Mancuso said BPSO deputies were contacted by phone at about 6:42 a.m. Wednesday that the missing girl was located on Jackson-Gimnick Loop exiting the woods.
The stolen vehicle was soon recovered off of McFatter Road.
According to Sheriff Mark Herford, an eye witness later spotted an individual who matched Broussard’s description in the Ragley area just west of U.S. 171.
Herford is asking all residents to lock their doors and secure their vehicles as the manhunt continues. They are utilizing search dogs as well as units from Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and CPSO in the hunt. The community is advised to be diligent in locking all their personal vehicles, residences, and any other structures on their property that can be locked.
Broussard is a registered sex offender and was convicted of molestation of a juvenile in 2005 and two counts of molestation of a juvenile in 2011. He has an active warrant in the amount of $2 million for his arrest for first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.