The Louisiana Supreme Court and the Louisiana Supreme Court Committee on Bar Admissions have jointly announced the three-day bar examination previously scheduled for July 20, 22, and 24 has been cancelled.
A one-day exam will now be administered in the following cities on two different dates, July 27 and Oct. 10: Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport.
Seating capacity may be limited to ensure compliance with all available public health guidelines at the time of the administration of each exam.
Applicants will be given a choice as to their preferred date and location on the following priority schedule: first-time test-takers, prioritized by the date application and fees were received by LASCBA; and repeat takers, prioritized by the date application and fees were received by LASCBA.
The scope of the examination will also be reduced in light of the shortened testing time, and will be announced on the LASCBA's website by Friday, May 15. This one-day, limited scope examination format will be used only for the July 27 and Oct. 10 administrations.
The application deadline for the one-day examinations is May 30. Applicants are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible.
If seating remains available for the Oct. 10 administration after the May 30 deadline, the Court and the LASCBA may announce an additional registration period for the October exam.
The LASCBA said it is continually monitoring all public health information, government requirements and recommendations, and will implement all required protocols for the safe administration of the exam for all involved, including applicants, administrators and proctors. Applicants will be provided with information regarding required protocols in advance of each examination.
The plans for the upcoming exam are based on available public health information, the Court said.
As the situation with the pandemic continues to evolve, that information may change and the Court and the LASCBA may consider other options, including cancelling either exam.
Applicants should check the LASCBA's website regularly for additional announcements regarding this matter.