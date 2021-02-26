A youth minister at Waters Edge Gathering Church was arrested this week on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles, authorities said Friday.
Alex Thunder John, 32, was arrested Feb. 25 after an investigation revealed he had inappropriate communications with a victim six years ago, when the victim was under 17 years old, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.
Tony Bourque, Waters Edge pastor, said in a video posted to Facebook Friday that John was immediately terminated after the Sheriff’s Office informed him of the arrest.
“This is not something we stand for; it’s not something that we put up with,” he said. “And it’s not something that I would say that he was just struggling with anything. This was predatory. And we do not believe in victim shaming at all.”
John is also listed as an adjunct instructor at Sowela Technical Community College’s Digital Arts and Communication Department. Sowela officials confirmed John’s role there but said they do not comment on personnel matters.
John was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $100,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.
Bourque said Waters Edge leaders will discuss the matter with church members at 7 p.m. March 1.
“We are going to be putting in measures to make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” he said.
Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator.