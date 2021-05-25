George Wannage

George Wannage

 Special to the American Press

An Iowa, La., man arrested in 2019 during a child pornography sting operation by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has been sentenced to a 10-year prison term.

George Wannage, 29, pleaded guilty last week to four counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with each count to run concurrent.

Due to Wannage’s sexual offenses involving juveniles, he must register as a Tier II sex offender, which means he will have a 25-year registration period conducted semi-annually, according to Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Bethany Bryant.

Wannage was one of four area men originally arrested in the 2019 sting operation. He was originally arrested on 14 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation of Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police and the Calcasieu and Cameron sheriff’s offices.

Bryant said two of the other local men arrested in sting have been sentenced and one is awaiting trial.

Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Algero prosecuted Wannage’s case for the District Attorney’s Office.

More from this section

Police deny man who died in custody was alone for 48 minutes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials in a Louisiana city who have been sued by the family of a Black man after he died in police custody deny allegations that the man spent 48 minutes in a patrol car unattended and without medical attention.

AP: Top cop in Black man's deadly arrest withheld cam video

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In perhaps the strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, the ranking Louisiana State Police officer at the scene falsely told internal investigators that the Black man was still a threat to flee after he was shackled, and h…