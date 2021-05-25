An Iowa, La., man arrested in 2019 during a child pornography sting operation by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has been sentenced to a 10-year prison term.
George Wannage, 29, pleaded guilty last week to four counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with each count to run concurrent.
Due to Wannage’s sexual offenses involving juveniles, he must register as a Tier II sex offender, which means he will have a 25-year registration period conducted semi-annually, according to Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Bethany Bryant.
Wannage was one of four area men originally arrested in the 2019 sting operation. He was originally arrested on 14 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation of Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police and the Calcasieu and Cameron sheriff’s offices.
Bryant said two of the other local men arrested in sting have been sentenced and one is awaiting trial.
Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Algero prosecuted Wannage’s case for the District Attorney’s Office.