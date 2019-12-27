A Sulphur man who was skateboarding down the Interstate 210 bridge and the Lake Charles woman who filmed him were arrested on Thursday, according to State Police.
Louis C. McGlone, 26, and Lindsey O. Hulett, 34, were charged with aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, according to Trooper Derek Senegal with Troop D public affairs.
McGlone posted the video on his Facebook page Dec. 22. It shows him skateboarding down the bridge while being filmed by Hulett, who followed behind in her car. Other cars can be seen passing McGlone along the bridge.
The video has been viewed more than 37,000 times.
"The video showed the creation of a hazardous situation for the participants as well as motorists on the bridge," Senegal said in a news release.
McGlone and Hulett could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted, Senegal said. McGlone was released on $10,000 bond.