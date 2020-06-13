A Leesville woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing her 3-year-old by biting the child multiple times.
Nancy Hayes, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of cruelty to a juvenile after authorities say they were alerted to the possible abuse by a family member of Hayes.
According to a report from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were contacted by a family member who said Hayes had indicated to them through a text message that she had injured her 3-year-old son.
Deputies then responded to a residence on Pelt Lane in Leesville, and made contact with Hayes and the complainant.
Also inside the home were Hayes’ 3-year-old child and one 1-year-old child, authorities said.
While the 1-year-old had no injuries, deputies observed bite marks on the 3-year-old’s face and shoulder area. Authorities say when questioned, Hayes admitted to having “been stressed” and biting the child.
During the investigation, deputies also learned Hayes had an outstanding bench warrant from Winn Parish. Detectives told the American Press the warrant was for a charge of no child restraint.
Hayes was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with a bond set at $10,000. As of Friday, Hayes remains behind bars. Authorities said the Department of Child and Family Services were contacted regarding the incident, and that the children were turned over to a family member.