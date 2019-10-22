A Leesville couple was arrested recently for attempting to secretly dispose of their vehicle while filing a false report of it being stolen.
Carrie Pennington and William Paddy were arrested and charged by Leesville authorities last week with criminal conspiracy and filing a false report.
They were additionally charged with criminal conspiracy and arson with the intent to defraud by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
According to authorities with the Leesville Police Department, the investigation into the incident began on Sept. 1, when officers were called to a residence on University Parkway in reference to the theft of a vehicle.
Officers were met at the scene by Pennington, who told them the vehicle had been stolen from her driveway overnight.
Two days later, deputies with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered the vehicle outside city limits and reported it appeared someone had attempted to burn the vehicle. Investigators contacted officers with the fire marshal’s office and requested their assistance in the investigation.
Throughout the investigation, investigators determined that Pennington and Paddy had conspired together to burn the vehicle with the intention of collecting insurance money from the false report of theft.
The pair were booked on bonds set at $8,500 each.