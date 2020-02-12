Andrew Earl Jeane

A Leesville man has been accused of raping a female juvenile, according to Vernon Parish authorities.

Andrew Earl Jeane, 24, was charged with second degree rape following an investigation conducted by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office late last week.

According to chief detective Rhonda Jordan, VPSO first received a complaint on Feb. 9 regarding inappropriate sexual contact between Jeane and the 15-year-old victim. During an interview with detectives, Jordan said the victim stated that she had been staying the night with a friend when the contact occurred. She indicated to detectives that she had not consented to the contact.

The victim underwent a sexual assault forensic exam and detectives interviewed Jeane. During the interview, Jeane reportedly confessed to having sexual contact with the victim and he was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

Jeane was booked on the additional rape charge when detectives received the medical documentation from the victim’s sexual assault exam this week, authorities said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Jeane remains in the Vernon Parish Jail with no bond set.

