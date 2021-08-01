LC zydeco musician shot while performing

Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low 74F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low 74F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.